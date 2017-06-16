Rebex SSH Check

Enter a hostname or IP address below to check the server's SSH capabilities:

This free SSH testing tool checks the configuration of given server accessible over internet. We don't ask you for any login or password, this service only returns information available during SSH handshake - notably supported encryption and MAC algorithms, and an overview of offered server public keys.

See an example here

Changelog

2017-06-16: Decreased cache expiry to 10 seconds. Reclassified security level of some algorithms.